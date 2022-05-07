A mother's heart is her family's time capsule. Think about it. From the stories behind each one of our scars to the family history they pass down, she's the one who reminds us of who we are and where we came from when we're lost.

attachment-bence-halmosi-0eErMhzFgvE-unsplash loading...

Back when we were bitties, the conversation revolved around us–our needs, our wants, our fears, and Nickelodeon. Today we come full-circle and make it about the one who gave us the light in our eyes.

attachment-quokkabottles-FNDQP9Q01Zo-unsplash loading...

Mother's Day can be a cool time for Mom to reflect on her journey and share it with us. And whether her focus is motherhood or the wisdom she's learned from life's greatest lessons, you won't want to miss all she has to share.

attachment-jhon-david-3WgkTDw7XyE-unsplash loading...

If you're close with your mother, you're probably wondering what insight, if any at all, an article like this could foster. In all honesty, it has little to do with the relationship you share with your mother.

Personal experience points to the value I've found in getting to know my mother as my friend with each passing year. She's smart, funny, cool, and kind. And while she'll always be my mom before she's my friend, I welcome the combo.

attachment-edward-cisneros-_H6wpor9mjs-unsplash loading...

If you're ready and open to the idea of getting to know your your mom as a friend, the questions below can help. Any one of these questions are intended to start a conversation the two of you can build on together.

1 || Who is your hero?

2 || What is your biggest fear?

attachment-priscilla-du-preez-nF8xhLMmg0c-unsplash loading...

3 || What would you change about yourself if you could?

4 || What really makes you angry? What motivates you to work hard?

attachment-linkedin-sales-solutions-VKJt1EZHlWs-unsplash loading...

5 || What is your favorite thing about your career?

6 || What is your biggest complaint about your job?

7 || What is your proudest accomplishment?

attachment-eye-for-ebony-zQQ6Y5_RtHE-unsplash loading...

8 || What's your favorite book? Which character do you identify with the most?

9 || What or who makes you laugh the most?

attachment-lesly-juarez-1AhGNGKuhR0-unsplash (1) loading...

10 || What did you want to be when you were a kid?

11 || If you could choose to do or be anything for a day, what would it be?

attachment-denys-nevozhai-z0nVqfrOqWA-unsplash loading...

12 || Would you rather ride: a bike, a motorcycle, or a horse?

13 || What songs would you sing at Karaoke night?

14 || What's the hardest lesson you've learned? How did you move forward?

15 || Who was your first kiss? Your first love? Do ever think of him?

attachment-everton-vila-AsahNlC0VhQ-unsplash loading...

16 || What's your single most significant childhood memory?

attachment-anita-jankovic-m5oFzzrcKwc-unsplash loading...

17 || What did your parents' relationship teach you about marriage?

attachment-jonathan-borba-5rQG1mib90I-unsplash loading...

18 || If you could go back and change one decision in your life, which would it be?

19 || What do you imagine your life will be like in six years?

20 || Do you know how much I love you, Mom?

attachment-mayur-gala-2PODhmrvLik-unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

9 Ways for Boy-Moms & Sons to Bond in Boise

15 Best Places To Do Brunch in Boise on Mother's Day