2021 Gets Even Scarier When You Drive-Thru This Haunted Boise Car Wash

Last year, people started selling t-shirts and posters that read "The only thing scarier than 2020 would be 2021 Saying 'Hold My Beer!'" We giggled through cringed teeth thinking there's no way this year could be more terrifying than last year, right?

Wrong. 2021's produced some equally, if not scarier, headlines than 2020. The United States Capitol being attacked by American citizens, the Taliban working its way back into power in Afghanistan, Idaho being forced into crisis standards of care due to COVID-19, kids destroying school property because of a TikTok challenge...it's a been a lot.

Luckily, there's a local business preparing to give us some good scares for a good cause as an escape to the actual scary stuff happening around us! Bluebird Express Car Wash on Fairview has made the dates official for the return of their spooktacular haunted car wash!

The "Tunnel of Terror" is an exclusive two night engagement happening on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30. The haunted version of the car wash happens from 7-11 p.m. For $18, you the costumed characters at the haunted car wash will scare the dirt right off of your vehicle! Attendees stay inside their cars as they move through the haunt. That's the "good scares" part of the event.

The good cause? Well, that $18 admission fee is going directly to Bustin' Out of Boise, a local non-profit that helps fill the gap for women going through cancer treatments. They've assisted with housecleaning services, childcare, food, transportation to appointments and other needs a cancer patient may need to make their journey a little lighter. They've also contributed to some incredible organizations in the Treasure Valley who support women's issues including St. Al's mobile mammography unit, the WCA and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Walk.

The Bluebird Express on Overland will also be doing a "Tunnel of Terror" fundraiser the same evenings. Their admission fee benefits the Idaho Humane Society.

If you don't want to wait THAT long to dive head first into Spooky Season, here's a look at some of the other haunted attractions in Boise that are open now or opening soon!

