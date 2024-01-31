3 Fatalities and Multiple Injuries After Boise Building Collapse

In a devastating incident at approximately 5:00pm this evening, Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, a privately owned hangar under construction at the Boise Airport's airfield collapsed, claiming the lives of 3 individuals and 9 others injured.

The construction site, located near W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke St., became a chaotic scene as emergency responders rushed to stabilize the area and perform multiple victim rescues.

The collaborative effort involved the Boise Fire Department, Boise Police, Gowen Field Fire Department, and Ada County Paramedics. 8 fire engines, 3 ladder trucks, 2 safety officers, 2 battalion chiefs, a division chief, a heavy rescue unit, and 12 ambulances responded to the incident, according to the official press release from the Boise Police Department.

Division Chief of Operations Aaron Hummel described the collapse as "catastrophic" and commended the first responders for their efforts in securing and rescuing victims. "The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted," Hummel added.

As of now, the press release reports that 5 of the injured individuals are in critical condition and receiving continued care at local hospitals. The investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing, with OSHA representatives present at the scene, and the names of the deceased will be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office following notification of next of kin.

The initial response, as reported by KIDO Talk Radio, includes dispatch details as the incident was unfolding. Multiple agencies from the Treasure Valley were involved in the rescue efforts. We will have more updates for this story as the cause for the incident is revealed to the public.

