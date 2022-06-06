4 Practical Reasons The People of Boise Want Weed Legalized

It's time to admit that marijuana is ready to be legalized in the state of Idaho. We all know that our neighboring states are reaping the benefits of legalization and it's no secret that many people make their way to Oregon to get their fix. The issue? It's Oregon (and other legal states) that are benefitting from Idaho residents and their hard-earned money.

According to MarijuanaMoment.net, Oregon pulled in $177.7 million in recreational marijuana tax revenue in 2021 while Nevada pulled $159.8 million in tax revenue. My eyes almost popped out of my head when I saw the total tax revenue generated across legalized states for 2021 totaling more than $3.7 billion. BILLION!

Montana just legalized this year and according to a report from the Associated Press, as of April 9, 2022, marijuana sales reached $73 million. By my math, Montana is selling at a rate of an estimated $24.3 million a month which would put them on pace to sell an estimated $291.6 million by the end of 2022.

There are many ways that money could be allocated across the Gem State. Whether it's putting it towards education and our teachers or spending towards keeping us (and our children) safe, the state of Idaho can benefit from legalization.

So, we asked you, the people of Boise for your best reasons for Idaho to go through with legalization. While had a few silly answers, we also had very practical reasons the people want to legalize. Let's get into it!

