Why It Will Cost You More If You’re Caught with Marijuana in Idaho

There are a few certainties in Idaho as the legislature completes its first week of sessions. Idaho school funding is the top issue this year, and the state continues to oppose the national narrative of marijuana legalization. ￼

In-state and out-of-state progressive groups continue to lobby unsuccessfully to legalize the weed. The surrounding states have bent the knee to pot legalization, but not the Gem State. National and local news organizations have acted as the public relations arm of the legalized weed movement.

Proponents claim Idaho loses millions in revenue to Ontario, Oregon, and other states due to Idahoans buying marijuana where it is legal to do so. They fail to mention the rise in crime, poverty, and sex trafficking associated with marijuana.

Idaho's Conservative majority is not a fan of drug use. The Idaho Capital Sun reports that Nampa Representative Bruce Skaug introduced a bill to impose new penalties on law-breaking weed users.

It is a felony in Idaho if you're caught with more than three ounces of weed. Those convicted get at least five years in the big house and a ten-thousand-dollar fine.

Progressive pro weed activists will make another attempt at a referendum. However, the majority of the folks in Idaho will continue to say no to drugs.

