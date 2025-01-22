Proposed Idaho Law Targets Marijuana Possession – What You Need To Know
The Idaho House voted overwhelmingly to pass a new law impacting those who smoke weed in the Gem State. The state House passed a bill that would create a mandatory sentence for those possessing three ounces or less of marijuana.
The bill passed 54-14 and is now in the state senate. If found guilty, the person will have to pay a three hundred dollar fine. Opponents spoke out against the bill, stating it would rob judges of their ability to do their jobs.
Idaho Law Enforcement Officials continue to warn of the consequences of legalizing marijuana. The national media has promoted the massive amount of money Ontario, Oregon, has made due to selling pot legally.
The media does not cover the rise in crime and drug use. Instead, they focus on how many Idahoans are buying weed legally. Idaho police and deputies work nonstop arresting people after buying Ontario Weed.
Not all Republicans voted for the bill; the Marijuana Moment and Idaho Capital Sun described what happened on the House floor. 'In the end, five House Republicans joined the nine Democrats in opposing the bill. Reps. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs; Robert Beiswenger, R-Horseshoe Bend; David Cannon, R-Blackfoot; Jack Nelson, R-Jerome; and Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint, joined Democrats in opposing the bill.'
Most political experts expect the Idaho Senate to pass this bill, which would move it to Governor Little's desk. If passed, it will strengthen the state's reputation as the toughest law and order state in the country.
We will continue to update you on this bill and others.
