5 Amazing Reasons Why DeSantis & Newsom Should Debate in Idaho

Two of America's most dynamic politicians have agreed to a historic one on one debate. The two political dynamos have been called the future of both the Republican and Democratic parties. The two politicians are not President Biden or President Trump. The two genuinely represent the future of American politics, and one or both could be presidents of the United States.

Both politicians represent destination states where, at least years ago, everyone wanted to move to either California or Florida. , Although, as we know, in Idaho, more folks are leaving the Golden State than moving to it. Florida, the Sunshine State, continues to attract thousands of folks fleeing the tyranny of blue-state America.

In one corner will be the Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who has been traveling to Red States seeking to rally liberals against Conservative policies. The governor said that he would debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during an interview on the Sean Hannity Show.

YouTube/FoxNews YouTube/FoxNews loading...

Governor DeSantis told Mr. Hannity that he would take on the California governor in a debate that will be moderated by Mr. Hannity and aired on Fox News. Politico reached out to the Newsom staff to confirm his appearance with the Florida governor.

"An aide to Newsom told POLITICO that the governor was also in. Newsom’s office had sent a formal request offer to Fox News last week with proposed debate dates of Nov. 8 or Nov. 10. That request called for Hannity to serve as the sole moderator for a 90-minute forum on Fox News that would not include an in-studio audience and would air live.

“Desantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games,” the aide said."

It looks like the debate will happen in November complete with a live audience. Let us be the first to suggest that Idaho should host this historic event.

Why Idaho? Check out our 5 Big Reasons Why Idaho Is the only place to hold a fair and balanced debate.

