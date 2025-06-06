There isn't a better season to enjoy living in the Gem State. The temperatures aren't unreasonable, the days aren't too long, and there are many outdoor and free activities to pass the time.

Real estate experts have told us home sales are picking up in the Boise area. This is an amazing statistic, considering interest rates are at an all-time high. President Trump continues to advocate for lower interest rates, but the Fed hasn't shown any signs of lowering rates.

Who Are Buying Homes In Idaho?

What experts are telling us is that buyers are usually coming in with all cash or are downsizing. Yes, a lot of these buyers are from California and Washington. The Gem State is becoming a massive attraction for retirees with substantial pensions and paid-off homes. Have you noticed how many public employees are relocating to your neighborhood?

However, a genuine concern is the continued increase in expenses required to live in Idaho. Developers are no longer building single-family homes. Star, Idaho, is seeing a massive amount of not only duplexes but quadplexes with no backyards.

Joe Biden is no longer president, but his disastrous inflationary policies continue to haunt Idaho consumers. The cost of food has risen at an unprecedented rate, putting more pressure on individuals and families.

Inflation is falling, but it will be years before the cost of goods and food return to pre-Joe Biden levels.

Idahoans are buying homes, but working more to achieve the same lifestyle there parents experienced just twenty years ago.

