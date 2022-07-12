I said it once, and I will say it again. Guy Fieri has got to come back to Idaho. It's been too long, and we have a lot of tasty grub for him to chowdown.

Boise, especially, has gone through a lot of growth and positive change since Guy brought Triple D here a few years ago. It's time he makes his return because he have a lot to offer him.

Last week, we went over Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives that Guy Fieri has been to in Idaho. We went over state staples like Big Jud's, Bar Gernika, and Drummin Up BBQ.

After that, we went over some Idaho restaurants we think Guy would love to visit. That included some taco restaurants, BBQ, and a local steakhouse.

Now that we've seen what he does and would like, let's go to the opposite side of the spectrum. What Idaho restaurants do you think Guy Fieri would HATE?

Before we dive into that, let's look back and learn a little bit about Guy Fieri. In order to help him avoid certain restaurants in Idaho, we should understand where he's already been, so we don't make the mistake of telling him not to go somewhere that he's already been...and enjoyed. That wouldn't be a good look.

Here are the Idaho Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy has already visited with the show on Food Network.

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Has Already Visited Guy Fieri is no stranger to Idaho. The California native has made several stops in the Gem State. Let's check out where he's been.

He made some great choices! Very glad he was able to check out the Basque District in Boise. That was going to be one of my suggestions for him to check out i our Incredible state.

So, since he's already been there. We don't want to suggest that to him. Here are the places I think he would love in Idaho, then we can dive into the restaurants we love but he would probably hate.

6 Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri Should Visit In Idaho Guy Fieri has been to Idaho a few times, making stops in Boise, Meridian, and Coeur d'Alene. In case you skimmed over it, you can read more about where he's visited above, along with pictures and descriptions.

Here are six places I would recommend to Guy if he were to come back to Idaho, which he totally should. He lives in Northern California, it's not that far away! Just a couple of hours.

In honor of him coming back to our beloved state, we will even temporarily change out name to: Guydaho. How could you turn that offer down?

As a big fan of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, I think I've got a pretty good picture of what he does and doesn't enjoy. Here are five restaurants we all love in Idaho, but Guy Fieri would hate (I think).

5 Idaho Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives We Love But Guy Fieri Would Hate We love these Idaho restaurants, but for one reason or another Guy Fieri would probably hate them.

Seeing as Guy really doesn't like eggs, I think it's best he avoids all of those restaurants. Can you believe he doesn't like breakfast? Most of my friends say it's the best meal of the day. I know I could eat breakfast food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

Very interesting to learn about Guy and his personal taste. He does a pretty good job hiding what he doesn't like! Except for eggs, since that became public he really plays it up on the show. It's hilarious.

Outside of Boise and the Treasure Valley, I bet Guy wouldn't enjoy Elmer's in Coeur d'Alene. Boy, would he be missing out.

Where would you tell Guy Fieri to avoid in Idaho knowing what you know now? Comment or send me a Tweet. If those aren't good suggestions, I've got more!

Here are some other restaurants in Idaho I think Guy and the Food Network should consider.

To check out Eddie's menu look here. Very interesting. Lots to like, but Guy won't do that liver and onions!