Recently, The Nampa Police Department arrested 3 juveniles for breaking into cars. Unfortunately, this is becoming a more common occurrence throughout the Treasure Valley.

These recent burglaries in Nampa compelled me to search for ways to prevent break-ins like this. I found 5 ways that are easier than you think, and they don’t require any money or upgrades to your vehicles. Sticking to the basics will totally reduce the chances of your car getting broken into.

5 Proven Ways to Prevent Car Break-ins in the Treasure Valley

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?