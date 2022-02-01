The time has come. The folks over at BoiseDev.com reported that In-N-Out Burger would finally be arriving in the Treasure Valley, serving up their signature burgers out of Meridian. While a lot of people are excited and have been sharing the news all day, I say “thanks but no thanks.”

The Treasure Valley doesn’t need an In-N-Out Burger. I said it.

As someone who has been trying to campaign for Whataburger to come to Idaho, I may be a little sour toward In-N-Out for beating them to the punch. I’ll admit that. But we’re not here to talk about Whataburger (yet), we need to go over the top reasons why we don’t want an In-N-Out Burger coming to the Treasure Valley.

5 Reasons We Don't Want In-N-Out in the Treasure Valley The talk of In-N-Out in the Treasure Valley has ramped up with recent reports of the burger chain planning to set its roots in Meridian.

5 Reasons We Want Whataburger Over In-N-Out In Boise With all the talk of In-N-Out coming to the Treasure Valley, we share the five reasons we want Whataburger over the California-based chain.