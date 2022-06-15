5 Things More Fun Than Being In An Alt-Right Hate Group

Over the weekend, 31 white men believed to be part of the group Patriot Front, attempted to crash (and who knows what else) a Pride event being held in Coeur d'Alene. Who are Patriot Front? The Southern Poverty Law Center explains:

Patriot Front is an image-obsessed organization that rehabilitated the explicitly fascist agenda of Vanguard America with garish patriotism. Patriot Front focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country.

Doesn't sound like a whole lot of fun, does it? Imagine seeing thousands of people celebrating their love, and your first thought is "HEY WE BETTER BREAK THAT UP!" If that's your line of thinking, you're most certainly not fun at parties.

So, what's one to do instead of joining a white supremacist group? We've got ideas!

Start A New Collection

Sure, people laugh at Beanie Babies being worthless now, but you know they're going to be worth a ton of money when crypto and NFT's hit rock bottom. Probably.

Play Video Games

Feeling angsty? Need to vent some anger? How about stomping on some cartoon mushrooms instead of ruining a perfectly fun, community event?

Take Up Knitting

Nothing will warm your cold, dark heart like a super itchy sweater with one sleeve longer than the other.

Bing 'Floor Is Lava' on Netflix

Seriously, if you're still angry after watching that show, you definitely have no soul and your favorite pizza topping is pineapple.

Literally Anything Else

Seriously. Don't be racist. Ain't nobody got time for that.