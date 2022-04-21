50 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day in Idaho

You are probably aware that tomorrow (Friday April 22nd) is Earth Day. National Today says, "For the past 50 years, Earth Day has been celebrated by billions of people around the globe, annually every April 22, to join together in promoting awareness for the health of our environment."

In celebration of appreciating Mother Earth and what she has to offer here is some outdoor inspiration. From Boise area parks to hikes around the treasure valley to planning a horse back riding trip and more, scroll to find new things to explore the great outdoors and be grateful for the incredible nature all around us. Other ways to do something for Earth day, recycle, thrift shopping, donating, plant something, reduce your carbon footprint. Also check these links out for more....

Hikes to Explore Outside in and Around Boise Need to connect with nature a bit? Or at least escape the day to day grind? Check out these Boise area hikes, some are quick if you only have an hour or two and some are half day journeys.

KEEP LOOKING: 50 Reasons Why Discovery Park In Meridian is the Ultimate Family Daycation Discovery Park is in Phase One of a 75-acre park for families. Kids can ride the zip lines, jump through the splash pad, build in the enormous sandbox, and Discovery everything in Idaho. It's almost like a Summer field trip.

7 Relaxing Idaho Hot Springs Less Than 3 Hours From Boise Perfect for a Winter Soak We know that no one likes when their favorite natural hot springs spot gets shared with the entire world, so we put together a list of pools that are commercial businesses located a short drive from Boise. These are small businesses that deserve Idaho's support!

Where To Ride a Horse in Idaho You don't have to drive far around the Treasure Valley or the gem state before you see a horse or two or ten. So where can you actually go on a horseback ride and even go on riding tours in the gem state? There are many breathtaking options and horse riding experiences waiting for you. Here are places in the gem state where individuals, families, friends and even kids can experience the thrill and joy of riding a horse, something you must try at least once. This list was inspired by Trip Advisor Yelp , and google reviews.



