8 Spring Pests Ready to Invade Idaho Homes: What to Watch Out For

As we officially embrace spring in Idaho, residents are gearing up for all the good things, such as blossoming flowers, events, travel opportunities, and longer days etc. While the season brings a lot of joy, it also comes with pests and things you want to watch out for...

With the rapid expansion of subdivisions and new homes in our former agricultural lands, farms, and fields, the Treasure Valley is particularly susceptible to an influx of all kinds of unwanted critters and pests.

Among the most unwelcome guests are bees, which include a variety of stinging insects like wasps, hornets, and yellow jackets. Their presence can turn outdoor activities (even just in your front or backyard) into painful encounters, as many local residents have discovered. And with the diverse array of "bee species" in Idaho and insects that look alike, it can be difficult to identify what exactly it is that stung you.

To help Treasure Valley residents prepare for the looming pest invasion this spring and summer, here are some essential tips:

Maintain cleanliness: Keep indoor and outdoor spaces free of food crumbs and standing water, which attract pests

Seal entry points: Patch up gaps and cracks in walls, doors, and windows to prevent pests from infiltrating your home

Regular cleaning: Vacuum and sweep frequently to deter insects from taking up residence indoors

Keep scrolling for a list of 8 spring pests that are more than ready to invade your house in Idaho, tips on how to avoid bees and mosquitos this year, and pictures of native Idaho bugs that are sure to creep you out etc.

