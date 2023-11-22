A Local Boise Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It's official! We've rounded the corner to the holidays. Thanksgiving is in a couple days and it's time to enjoy the season of goodies and bread and treats — and what better way to satisfy your cravings than with the finest baked treats in all of Idaho?
Fortunately, one of America's best bakeries is right here in Boise. According to an article from Lovefood, which ranks the bakeries with the best bread in each state, Gaston's Bakery has been crowned as the go-to spot for the best bread in Idaho.
Gaston's Bakery
This small but mighty bakery in Idaho is located right here in the heart of Boise, and it's a haven for holiday pastry enthusiasts.
It's not just baked bread; it's crafted with precision using Idaho wheat milled into flour, retaining the bran and germ for the best flavor and nutrients. And if you're in the mood for something sweeter, don't miss out on their brioche, known to transform into amazing French toast.
According to Gaston’s website, the bakery's roots trace back to 2001 when Mathieu Choux, from Burgundy, France, opened Le Café de Paris in downtown Boise. Specializing in fresh croissants, bread, and a delectable daily dine-in menu, the café quickly gained popularity. In response to high demand from local restaurants, the bakery expanded its operations in 2006, focusing on wholesale baking to serve the local market.
If you're looking to round out your holiday celebrations, be sure to check out the top 5 highest-rated dessert shops in Boise and more. This Thanksgiving, treat yourself to the finest baked goods Boise has to offer.
