A Boise Theater is Requiring Vaccines for 12 and Older

After the closure dragged on for 18 months, one Boise theater is getting ready to host live shows again, and vaccines will be required.

If you were ever in a high school drama performance, you know how much work goes into a two, or three-act play. A two-hour event takes months to perfect, but it can be a top-five high school experience too.

I remember our speech and drama teacher, Mr. B-Dude-Blessing-Sir, tapping me for a role in a play as a junior, and we had a blast, mostly because we had a leader named Mr. B-Dude-Blessing-Sir. It was Mr. Blessing while we were in English Lit class, but he let us have fun after hours and the playfulness chased away boredom at lengthy play rehearsals after long days at school when we should have been studying for algebra tests. Mr. B was a fast-walking, coffee-drinking hoot, and he could bring out the best in anyone.

It's been over a year and a half since the last live show happened at the Boise Community Theater, and now those actors are in rehearsals for live shows that will start next week.

COVID vaccines will be required for BCT audience members twelve and older. And any guests who are unvaccinated, under the age of 12, and those with medical or religious exemptions will have to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the time of the performance time. Masks will be required too.

The 2021—22 season kicks off October 13th with "I and You." It's the story of Anthony and Caroline who are classmates assigned to read Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass. Caroline hasn’t been to school in months because of an illness that requires her to stay at home, and Anthony is "athletic, sensitive, and popular" and turns out to be a great friend. The show runs through November 6th. Oh, and here's the best part. There's no intermission! They'll stay on pace throughout, you won't have to suffer through awkward conversations at halftime, and you'll get home earlier.

The Boise Contemporary Theater is located at 854 Fulton Street in Boise and you can click HERE for tickets. I'm sure the actors would love your support.

20 chilling photos of the empty streets in downtown boise during the 2020 Pandemic This is what Downtown Boise looked like during the first month of the pandemic back in 2019. A friend of mine took these photos with his son as the streets were empty and locked down to Idaho. This is a dark and quiet time that we'll never forget.

10 Things to Do in Boise on Your Day Off Weekend? Holiday? or maybe you just need to play hooky from work and do something fun, I get it. Check out these 10 things to do around Boise with your day off.