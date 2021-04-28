A Day After New CDC Guidelines Boise Lifts Mask Mandate

A day after we got new CDC mask guidelines Boise Mayor Lauren McLean jumped into action and announced that she too was making changes to the mask mandate in her city.

“I'm grateful to the health care professionals helping us make science-based decisions and proud of the progress Boiseans are making together. We're nearing the end of this, as more and more people get vaccinated," said the Mayor in a press release.

What are the changes ? Masks are no longer required in Boise while outdoors.  However when it comes to indoor settings Boisean's must continue to wear a mask for at least the next 30 days. If you're wondering, why the difference between the indoors versus the outdoor mandate Mayor McLean addressed this in a press conference...

"We've had two focuses and that has been protecting public health and keeping businesses open, and a big piece of that is providing that clarity and simplicity,"  The mayor continued to say "When we step in those public indoor spaces, put our masks on to protect the folks working in there, make sure they can stay open."

It feels like we're moving in the right direction and I'm excited to see what happens in the next 30 days when the new mandate expires. Keep in mind that while Nampa, Caldwell and the rest of Canyon county do not require masks every city has their own rules. By the way if you're planning a McCall getaway their mask mandate is in effect till the end of May and comes with a $100 fine if you violate it.

 

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: newsletter
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top