A Day After New CDC Guidelines Boise Lifts Mask Mandate

A day after we got new CDC mask guidelines Boise Mayor Lauren McLean jumped into action and announced that she too was making changes to the mask mandate in her city.

“I'm grateful to the health care professionals helping us make science-based decisions and proud of the progress Boiseans are making together. We're nearing the end of this, as more and more people get vaccinated," said the Mayor in a press release.

What are the changes ? Masks are no longer required in Boise while outdoors. However when it comes to indoor settings Boisean's must continue to wear a mask for at least the next 30 days. If you're wondering, why the difference between the indoors versus the outdoor mandate Mayor McLean addressed this in a press conference...

"We've had two focuses and that has been protecting public health and keeping businesses open, and a big piece of that is providing that clarity and simplicity," The mayor continued to say "When we step in those public indoor spaces, put our masks on to protect the folks working in there, make sure they can stay open."

It feels like we're moving in the right direction and I'm excited to see what happens in the next 30 days when the new mandate expires. Keep in mind that while Nampa, Caldwell and the rest of Canyon county do not require masks every city has their own rules. By the way if you're planning a McCall getaway their mask mandate is in effect till the end of May and comes with a $100 fine if you violate it.