Ada County FBI Raid Results In 10 Arrests

This morning we reported an FBI raid taking place in Boise, Idaho where new information released by KTVB states that 10 people have been indicted on wire fraud, counterfeiting and money laundering charges in connection with an allegedly massive scheme to peddle counterfeit iPhones and other tech gear.

There's so many schemes, scams, and fraud out there it's nice to see the good guys win every once in a while and the bad guys go down.

Several Boise-area businesses and homes were raided this morning by the FBI in a case that involves the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service. All of these charges and indictments are geared towards Pavel, Gennady and Piotr Babichenko, and others who have allegedly sold counterfeit Apple and Samsung cell phones and gear on Amazon, eBay, and other online websites.

FBI raids this morning included a business on Bridger Street in Boise, a home on West Spruce Creek Drive in Meridian, and two large homes located across the street from each other on Pasa Tiempo Way. Bags and boxes of evidence have been confiscated by the FBI and there will be a live press conference tomorrow morning at 10 o'clock.