Albertsons Drops Coconut Milk Tied to Monkey Labor Following PETA Protests

Today is considered a win for PETA supporters, and pretty much anyone who is against forced animal labor. Boise-based Albertsons has become the latest grocery store chain to agree to drop coconut milk brands that use coconuts obtained by chained and abused monkeys.

The brand specifically under fire is the major coconut milk producer, Chaokoh. PETA recently launched an undercover investigation into the use of chained and caged monkeys in Thailand’s coconut-picking industry. Findings from the investigation exposed the cruel treatment to these innocent animals. According to PETA, "when not being forced to pick coconuts or perform in circus-style shows for tourists, the animals were kept tethered, chained to old tires, or confined to cages barely larger than their bodies."

PETA then did what PETA does best by blasting a campaign targeted at grocery store chains to cut ties with coconut milk brands that use coconuts picked by monkeys. Less than a month ago, PETA supporters here in Boise gathered outside of Albertsons corporate office on Parkcenter Blvd to protest. Dressed as monkeys, they dumped hundreds of "humanely picked" coconuts in front of Albertsons headquarters. Coconuts were also reportedly sent to the homes of Albertsons executives.

“A life as a chained-up coconut-picking machine is no life at all for a monkey, who needs to play, eat, and explore with family members,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “Since PETA exposés have confirmed cover-ups of cruelty on coconut farms, no grocery store with a conscience can keep Chaokoh on its shelves, and Albertsons should be commended for taking action.”

According to a press release, Albertsons is now among more than 30,000 stores that have cut ties PETA says they are now turning their attention to other retailers that still do business with Chaokoh, including Kroger, Walmart, and Publix.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.