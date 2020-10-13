Amazon is Everywhere

This week is well... it's not exactly Black Friday, but it's actually bigger than Black Friday. It's hard to believe that Amazon Prime Day has replaced Black Friday as the place for great shopping deals. USA Today reports on how you can get an extra 20% on the big deals of Prime.

Who doesn't want to save money on some of their favorite items. We've all become addicted to our phones looking for that great way to save money on gifts (even for yourself), but there may be a way to save even more. While some items are up to 50% off of their regular prices, checking out Amazon Warehouse could save you an extra 20%.

Amazon Warehouse has year-round savings, so be sure to check if you can find an even better bargain. Amazon's Prime Day is actually going for 48 hours. So if you're wanting to get a head start on holiday shopping, you've got an extra day! It was originally slated for July, but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Savings for Prime Day are available to those who have Amazon Prime accounts.

LOOKING FOR A JOB?

Amazon is hiring in Nampa! Looking for a job? Full time or part time, Amazon wants you for their brand new fulfillment warehouse in Nampa. Channel 7 reports that Amazon is looking to start up its facility soon. Amazon workers in Nampa will be working with robots in the over 650,000 ft facility. The company is looking to hire over 2,000 Idahoans.