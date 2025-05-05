America is addicted to fast food. Whether you live in Idaho, Washington, or Utah, Americans can't get enough of the tasty, delicious convenience of their favorite Whopper, Big Mac, or Pizza.

But one of America's favorite fast-food chains is going away. And yes, they have locations not only across the country but also in Utah, Idaho, and Washington.

Why is this highly successful chain closing its doors in multiple locations across the country? At its peak, the chain had over 27,000 stores but has now dipped below 20,000.

Iconic fast-food chains have faced numerous challenges over the years. Once, Americans were not concerned about the sodium, fat, or cholesterol levels in their foods. Today, younger folks are more concerned about the nutritional quality of their food than how the food tastes.

Another factor limiting the appeal of fast food is the continued popularity of meal prep services. Locally and nationally, consumers now choose meals prepared according to their specific tastes and nutritional demands.

Is it McDonald's? The chain is not McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, or Pizza Hut. The chain that is sadly closing hundreds of stores is Subway. Remember when Subway was the healthy choice for fast food consumers?

Yahoo Finance details how rising food costs and other issues, like antiquated stores, have hurt sales of the iconic brand. It never seemed to recover after its spokesperson, Jared, was jailed after unfortunate allegations became true. You can read about his fall from grace here.

In another troubling sign, Subway pulled its meal deal due to poor sales. However, Subway will continue to reopen stores and remodel other locations.