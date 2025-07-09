Although we continue to learn about the dangers of fat, carbs, and sodium in our food, Idaho continues to attract national fast-food chains. For most baby boomers, Gen Xers, and others, fast food is a quick, affordable, and delicious way to fuel up. Younger generations, Gen Z, are not so prone to eating at fast food franchises.

Idahoans are so addicted to their favorite Wendy's, Burger King, McDonald's, and others they're willing to put up with bad customer service. On the other hand, fast food workers take a lot of abuse. Read about their challenges here.

Whether we want to admit it or not, most of us do consider the amount of fat in our food. Kevin Miller recommends EatThisNotThat for an easy way to find out what's in your food. Do you eat fast food? If so, what's your favorite food? Pizza? Chicken? Burger? And, since we live in Idaho, do you have a favorite place to consume French fries?

Is it possible to determine the most and least healthy fast-food chains? Do you remember the movie 'Supersize Me,' where the guy ate nothing but McDonald's for a month?

While we don't recommend that approach, however there are sources to determine what you can and cannot eat. If you're a person on social media, and who isn't these days, there are thousands of video influencers who claim to know what's good and not so good for you.

These Are America's 10 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurants