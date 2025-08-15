Idahoans love food. Folks can't get enough of fair food during the Western Idaho Fair. The Gem State is known for its most significant crop, the potato. From our license plates to the giant potato truck, we're famous for food.

LOOK: Most common fast food chains in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Idaho using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

The following statistics are based on data from the year 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Idaho also has a large selection of fast food restaurants. Although some younger folks, Generation Z, do not embrace fast food. This unique American generation values proper nutrition over taste.

The Trump Administration has committed itself to regulating what we eat. Already, major food producers and national chains have altered the ingredients in their food to eliminate preservatives and dyes. We all know that salads are healthier than burgers and fries—even fries made from Idaho potatoes.

Several folks do not eat fast food, choosing to engage in healthier nutrition options.

Do you have a favorite fast food restaurant? Who doesn't? We all know the old saying, 'you are what you eat.'

With that in mind, we've taken some time through extensive research to report on which chains are the unhealthiest. And some of these chains, most of them, are in Idaho. We've compiled this list to help you navigate the busy world of eating while on the run.

These Are America's 10 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurants