Despite the popular push for Americans to eat healthier, most folks in Idaho and worldwide love fast food. The Gem State has seen multiple national franchise chains move to the Boise area, and the increased competition has cost the area several local institutions.

Although there is a lot of uncertainty in the world today due to the possibility of a recession and the fallout of the trade wars, sometimes we all wonder if there is ever good news involving the economy.

Target Faces Price Pressures From Tariffs Amid Decline In Recent Foot Traffic At Stores Getty Images / Michael M. Santiago loading...

We do have some good news about one of President Donald Trump's favorite restaurants. One of America's most iconic businesses is expanding to open over 900 new restaurants.

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Pennsylvania Getty Images / Doug Mills- loading...

If you're thinking of the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and Golden Arches, you'd be correct; McDonald's announced it will open 900 new restaurants. In other words, that's a lot of Golden Arches!

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Pennsylvania Getty Images / Win McNameeRestauran loading...

Restaurant Business Online reported the chain continues to offer workers opportunities in and outside of work. “If you wear a uniform on the front lines of our McDonald’s restaurants, you gain a level of professionalism you might not elsewhere,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said on Monday.

McDonald Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Breaking News Another Major Change!

In addition to opening new stores, McDonald's has announced another historic change. The New York Post reported the chain will extend its operating hours while some restaurants will be open twenty four hours a day and seven days a week.

Are you excited about the news concerning McDonald's? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Once-Beloved Fast Food Items That No Longer Exist These defunct fast food items have gone down in history. Wouldn’t you love to eat them again?

LOOK: Most common fast food chains in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Idaho using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

The following statistics are based on data from the year 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker