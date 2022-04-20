An Interesting Reason Why Americans All Over Are Moving to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list called The States Americans Are Leaving (And Where They Are Headed) — and Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to.

Yeah, I know. Shocker. And my personal opinion is that we should be much higher on that list. On my drive to work this morning, I feel like I hardly saw any Idaho plates haha!

Reporting that Idaho has an 'inbound moves' rate of 60.4%, here’s what MoneyWise says about Idaho…

“Contrary to popular belief, Idaho isn’t all farmland and potatoes — its IT job market in particular has been flourishing and the state’s Department of Labor also reported strong population and job growth last year."

"The low cost of living and abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities can make Idaho attractive to Americans seeking a more affordable lifestyle and open spaces as well.”

People are moving to Idaho for the Information Technology (IT) jobs?! That’s a really interesting reason why people are moving here that I was definitely not expecting, nor have I heard that one before — and I feel like I’ve heard it all at this point.

So, not only is this the perfect place to escape to when you’re fleeing states like New York, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, or California (for obvious reasons) … but apparently there have been huge employment spikes in Idaho, and among the top jobs here are IT jobs attracting people from all over the country.

