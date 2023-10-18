Are Your Kids Walking Alone? Caldwell Police Issue Vital Warning

Caldwell Police issue an important warning and reminder for us all to not walk alone, and to especially make sure our kids are not walking alone. After a scary situation where a child had a close call with a stranger on October 15, the Caldwell police are now investigating the situation and encouraging the public to be safe.

The story is as follows, according to a recent press release from the Caldwell Police Department.

At 7:42pm near N. Indiana and Roosevelt, a child walking alone noticed a car following her. When she turned onto a different street, the car stopped. She thought the driver was waiting for her to cross the road, so she did. But things took a dangerous turn when the car pulled up next to her and then in front of her to cut her off.

Thinking fast, the child ran to a nearby friend's house, getting to safety. The car was red, but they don't know the exact model. The driver was described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old.

The Caldwell Police Department is actively investigating this incident. If you know anything, please call 208-343-COPS or the non-emergency dispatch line at 208-454-7531. Remember, it's never a good idea to approach a suspect or their vehicle. The child's quick actions were commendable in ensuring her safety.

Parents and guardians, please remind your kids:

1. Never get into a car with a stranger.

2. Tell a trusted adult if a stranger approaches.

3. If possible, walk with friends and avoid walking alone, especially after dark. Your child's safety is absolutely crucial!

