Attention Wrestling Fans: WWE is Coming Back to Boise

Alright wrestling fans, another World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event is coming to the Treasure Valley early next year! The Road to WrestleMania will be thrilling Boise at ExtraMile Arena on Sunday February 6th, 2022 starting at 5:00 PM.

WWE has brought entertainment to the Treasure Valley for years but it has been a few years so we are certainly looking forward to it! Hulk was in Boise for WWE back in 1999.



Here is another video from WWE here in 2009.



and yet again in 2018...



This is also the first time ever that you can see your favorite WWE and Raw Smackdown Superstars all together and under one roof for an event to remember. Tickets are only $15 and definitely worth it.

WWE Road to WrestleMania in Boise

Here are the mashups that have been announced for the tour. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown tag team Champion The USOS VS. Drew McIntyre and The New Day.

The WWE Champion Match is Big E VS. Kevin Ownes VS. Seth Rollins. There will also be fights and appearances by Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin and more. Presale is on now with this link and using codeword/password for presale is: WWEUNIVERSE. The tickets officially are open to the public starting this Friday at 10am at the same link for the February 6th event.

We even have a local Treasure Valley native WWE star. According to Marco, a recently converted WWE fan "Torrie Wilson was one of the first female stars in the WWE and was born and raised in the Treasure Valley... She later moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting when she attended a wrestling match with her boyfriend. Torrie has appeared in Playboy, FHM, several music videos, and reality shows and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019."

Here is a visual of Torrie in the WWE ring back in 2007



