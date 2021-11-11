Bald Eagles Have Invaded Idaho; Here’s Where to Spot Them

There is no animal more associated with the United States of America than the Bald Eagle. How lucky are we, here in Idaho, to be able to have an entire LIST of places to see these regal birds?

As reported by KREM 2 News, late November to mid-December are the best times to catch bald eagles in their peak.

Bald Eagle Spotting in Idaho We're lucky here in Idaho to be home to so many national treasures. From our rivers that bring rafters and kayakers from around to the world to our ski resorts known for only the best slopes. It isn't uncommon to cross paths with a deer, an elk, a bear, or a potato field--things so special and foreign to those on the "outside" of state lines. One of the nation's most romanticized birds, the Bald Eagle, finds a home here in Idaho as well and if you didn't already know, there are plenty of places that you can go to spot them this time of year.

If you decide to check out any of these great places to look for Bald Eagles, wildlife experts encourage the following:

Use binoculars so you can see the details of the eagles without needing to get too close

Park and hike in to the areas so your loud vehicle doesn't disturb them or scare them away

You will be able to tell if you're bothering them by their body language-- give them some space!

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world