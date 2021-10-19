Bargain Books Boise, Where Daisy the Dog is the Star

My son, sister and I recently stumbled upon a great local bookstore right next to Aquarium of Boise! They have vintage books, comics, games and toys and an extensive selection of new and used books for any kind of reader. Another thing that makes Bargain Books Boise so special is Daisy the dog. A sweet 12 year old boxer who not only is the greeter but the star of the place. Each different section of books, features a photo of Daisy dressed up in a way that represents the genre.

If you have extra books or your kids have outgrown some, you can bring them in for credit and they give you discounts on future purchases. They really are so much more than books too. It is a fun place to explore. For something we just walked into on a whim, we spent quite a bit of time checking the place out. We spent about $30 getting books and vintage comics. Check out photos of what it is like below and keep scrolling to get an inside look at its next door neighbor the Aquarium of Boise.

Feed and Pet Playful Stingrays at Aquarium of Boise The mission of the Aquarium of Boise boasts over 10,000 square feet with 35,000 gallons of saltwater and over 250 different species of animals and marine life spanning over 38 exhibits. Open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 5pm; Sunday from 12 – 5pm. We had an amazing time.