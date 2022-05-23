8 Helpful Things to Consider Before Getting a Dog in Boise

The sad truth is that many people adopt a dog, and then surrender them shortly after.

Owning a dog seems like a really great idea until the enormity of what that actually entails is made glaringly obvious, and it was more of a commitment than many people are willing to make.

In fact, the Idaho Humane Society has witnessed a stark increase in animals being surrendered over the last few years, due to various housing situations.

So if you are considering adopting a pet in Boise, listed below are 8 helpful things to seriously contemplate beforehand, to decipher if this is really the best decision for you.

We also listed shelters around the Treasure Valley where one could go, if you’re looking to adopt an animal.

