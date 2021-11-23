Best Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinner in Idaho Is in Eagle

Why cook on Thanksgiving if you don't have to?

What are your plans for Thanksgiving? Are you hosting or stopping in at someone's house? Are you traveling or keeping things simple and small at your house? Are you cooking or picking up an order?

Needless to say, there are many ways to do Thanksgiving.

You could even forego all of those options and each at a restaurant. If that's your plan, I hope that you've already made a reservation because things might be booked up.

In my quest to find which restaurants were most popular on Thanksgiving, I found a list of restaurants that are serving up the best food on the big day. As it turns out, the Daily Meal compiled a list of the Best Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinner in every single state.

Unfortunately, this list is a tad old because they chose Le Coq d'Or in Eagle which, sadly, is permanently closed.

I can't find an article about the closing, nor a date. If you know why they closed, please let me know. The restaurant looked absolutely stunning and from the photos, I can see online of the food, that looked just as exquisite. Perhaps this place was another casualty of 2020.

Heartbreaking.

I guess we'll have to find another fabulous restaurant to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at. Do you have a place that you enjoy on turkey day? A place you can rely on for a delicious meal that sticks to your bones? Maybe this is a staple in your home or a place that you reserve for special occasions.

