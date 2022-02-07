Education, particularly in this day and age, is of the utmost importance. The dawning of the digital age has opened up a wide array of doors and opportunities, but it begins and ends with obtaining a high quality education.

On average, those who have a bachelor’s degree will bring in roughly $26,000 more each year than someone who is simply a high school graduate.

However, whether a college education is obtained or not, getting an exceptional education throughout their young adult lives will set the next generation up with more tools to be successful in any professional realm.

Especially with the cost of living rapidly rising, securing a well-paying job has become a necessity.

So, geared with this knowledge, we must ask ourselves: how can we set up our children for success? Which school districts are the best in Idaho?

The following is a list of the top 10 Best Idaho School Districts in 2022, and an Ada County school district is among them. This was drafted by Niche, who bases their analysis on data from the U.S. Department of Education. These ranking factors include “state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.”

Which Ada County School District is Among the Best in Idaho? Receiving an exceptional education has become crucial in this day and age. Are the schools within the Treasure Valley living up to this demand?

These Idaho Jobs Are Hiring And Pay Over $100k A Year Check out positions open in Idaho right now that are paying over $100,000 a year.

10 Boise Locals Turn Their Hobbies Into Side Hustles For Extra Income Local Idahoans inspire us by turning simple hobbies they enjoy into a means for making money.

Are Tiny Homes Our Best Option for Affordable Housing in Boise? With Idaho's housing market being among the worst in America, it begs the question: what are our options for affordable housing?

The WORST "10 Year Challenge" We’ve Seen is Idaho's Rent Prices The prices for renting a home or apartment in Idaho are skyrocketing.