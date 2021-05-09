Beware I-84 Closed Overnight for 3 Hours

Idaho Transportation Department has announced that I-84 will be closed for three hours Monday morning from 1am-4am. The closing is due to Idaho Power working over the highway. The work will quite extensive according to the release from ITD.

Giant Netting Over the Highway?

Idaho Power will be stringing new power lines adjacent to Cloverdale Road. To safely work over I-84, the utility company will install a net over the highway. The installation will require daytime work on the shoulder. Then, from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. on May 10, I-84 will be closed as crews erect the netting.

Alternate Routes?

During the closure, I-84 traffic will be diverted to local roads. Eastbound traffic will exit at Eagle Road (Exit 46), travel along Overland Road, and re-enter the Interstate at Cole/Overland (Exit 50). Westbound I-84 and I-184 traffic will be detoured at Cole/Overland and Franklin Road (Exit 1) respectively. They will travel on Franklin Road and re-enter the Interstate at Eagle Road.

Will ACHD be involved?

The Ada County Highway District will be actively managing signal timing on Overland and Franklin Roads during the closure to maximize the efficiency of those routes. ITD recommends the traveling public plan trips around the closure time or anticipate significant delays through the closure area.

Idaho Power estimates placing the new lines will take 8-10 days. A second closure of the Interstate will be required when that work is complete to remove the netting.

Is there any good news?