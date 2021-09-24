Black Bear Euthanized in Boise’s North End

What's up with these Bears in Boise and why are they just showing up in our neighborhoods? I suppose they were here, first...but we just want these adorable creatures to be safe! Is that too much to ask!?

How does that old saying go? Lions, Tigers, and Bears--oh my! Well, here in the Treasure Valley we've got enough big, wild cats to really live up to that saying. Although, over the last 12-months, the story has really been: Pandemics, earthquakes, and bears--oh my!

Yes, over the last year we've been in a pandemic, lived through one of the largest earthquakes to be felt in the Treasure Valley for years, and more bear "invasions" that I can recall, ever before.

According to an Idaho 2 News report, just this morning authorities had to euthanize a black bear in Boise's north end because after trying to sedate the bar, it began to run wild towards Hill Road.

In the past week, there have been a total of TWO bears being euthanized. The other was a male black bear in Southeast Boise.

In an interview with Idaho 2 News, a representative of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said that because it has been such a dry year, the bears may be looking further than normal for water and food before they go into hibernation.

So what do you do if you see a bear around town and don't feel safe? Make sure to give them space and don't surprise them if you can help it--they will likely run when they see or hear a human nearby. They also say to identify yourself to the bear so that they know you're a human and not prey--nothing like a nice introduction to the neighborhood bear, am I right? Staying calm and picking up small children is also recommended.

12 Ridiculous Myths About Idaho That People in Other States Believe When you tell people that you're from Idaho, do they look at you funny and immediately follow up your introduction with a question that makes you shake your head? These are 12 of the common responses our listeners tell us they get!

Boise Dogs Love Beer Too Check out these adorable Boise dogs enjoying some puppy brews!