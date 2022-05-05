Bogus Basin Got Fresh Snow and is Now Hiring For Summer Help

Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation and has been a part of the Treasure Valley for nearly 80 years. That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience. The Bogus Basin website says, "As a community, we are fortunate to have a nearby recreation area. Bogus Basin is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, which means all earnings go back into the operation. Since 2016, over $31 million has been reinvested back in the area, improving the community’s mountain and your experience."

Even though Bogus Basin is far from feeling like summer...



They are still excited for you to come -when it is warmer, dryer and ready- to enjoy their summertime activities. They are currently hiring multiple positions for Summer Activities Operators. These roles "help create memorable experiences for guests through excellent guest service, daily equipment inspections, operation and safety briefings, and a variety of other related tasks." They have Full-time, Part-time and Temporary positions available. Learn more and apply here...



Season Passes are on sale now and they are good for this summer and next winter skiing season. The summer activities are perfect for kids and adults. There really is so much to do. They even have a summer concert series on the mountain that we will share once the schedule is ready. Scroll down to see the fun you can have on the mountain this summer and more Boise summer fun activities.

