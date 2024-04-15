Idaho’s Premier Job and Career Fair in Caldwell: Happening This Week

On April 18th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, job seekers in Idaho will have the chance to explore a wealth of exciting and available opportunities at the Idaho Job & Career Fair. Hosted at The Center, located at 110 County Fair Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605, this event will be a hub for those seeking a fresh start, better job, or a new career direction.

Check out the tips below that will help you impress any employer in the Treasure Valley, as well as a list of the highest paying jobs in the Boise area and more.

With over 50 employers coming to the job fair and community partners who will also be participating, attendees will have the chance to engage with representatives from a diverse range of industries.

San Francisco Career Fair Helps Military Veterans Find Jobs Getty Images loading...

From entry-level to experienced candidates, there will be full-time, part-time, and remote positions available, ensuring there's something for everyone.

What Are the Benefits of Attending?

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with recruiters, hiring managers, and industry professionals, allowing for personal connections and immediate resume reviews. This direct interaction reduces the risk of applications getting lost in the vastness of online job boards.

Attendees can also take advantage of the many free seminars on essential topics like resume writing, job searching, and interviewing, ensuring they're well-equipped to navigate the current job market effectively.

You can find more information here

