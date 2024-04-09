Boise Airport Assists Air Canada Flight #997 in Emergency Landing

Did you hear about the Air Canada flight that needed to make an emergency landing in Boise?

This morning, April 9th, 2024, Air Canada Flight #997 experienced an in-flight emergency, prompting an unscheduled landing at Boise Airport (BOI). Boise Airport staff quickly responded to assist passengers, making sure everyone was safe and coordinating with Customs and Border Patrol officials for smooth entry into the United States.

According to a Facebook post by Boise Airport, the incident occurred earlier today. "Air Canada Flight #997 declared an in-flight emergency and made an unscheduled landing at the Boise Airport this morning."

The Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Mexico City bound for Vancouver, Canada, encountered the emergency during its flight. While the nature of the emergency has not specified, it was necessary for the flight to make an emergency landing in Boise.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries among passengers or crew members. Despite the unexpected landing, Boise Airport operations remained unaffected and there were no delays, with all runways remaining open. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the aircraft promptly, ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

In regards to what happened and in light of this incident, all questions regarding the aircraft or passengers have been directed to Air Canada for further clarification.

Airline Announces NEW Nonstop Flights from Boise to California

Keep scrolling more nonstop flights from Boise, upgrades locals are wanting to see happen at the Boise Airport, and the most popular vacation destinations from Boise and more!

19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at the Boise Airport You may be familiar with what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on. But how familiar with items banned from your checked luggage? These are 19 of the more than 50 items that can't fly in your checked bag according to the TSA. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The Most Common Mistakes Made at Airport Security According to Readers Digest these are the most common mistakes made when going through airport security. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

25 Nonstop Flights from Boise Here are the nonstop destinations that you can get to without changing planes from our airport. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

The 10 Most Popular Vacation Destinations from the Boise Airport According to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics , these were the 10 most popular destinations for travelers leaving the Boise Airport from May 2022-April 2023. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart