Boise Area Braces For Monster Jam Exclusive Photos

This weekend will be a big one for the Boise Area. Or a better description would be a loud weekend throughout the Treasure Valley, especially in Nampa. Monster Jam returns with an action-packed lineup that is so big they usually perform at stadiums.

Grave Digger Driver Tyler Menninga told us that his first season of driving on tour began at the Ford Idaho Center. The young man is only twenty-five but has been driving Grave Digger for seven years. He began his quest to be a Monster Jam driver by working summer jobs at the home of Grave Digger in Currituck, North Carolina's Outer Banks.

His parents dropped him off when he was fifteen, and his driving gig was driving tourists in a modified Digger-like vehicle from Digger's Diner.

Cynthia Gauthier, the driver of the Lucas Stabilizer, began her professional life as an accountant. She transitioned to professional motocross and then to Monster Jam. She told us she loves meeting the fans and is happy to be a role model for young girls.

Monster Jam is in Nampa all weekend, with shows beginning Friday night through Sunday. If you're looking for an action-packed, family-friendly good time, get your tickets now.

The two hours of controlled mayhem will take place from March 10-March 12. There will be a fifteen to twenty-minute halftime break to return your senses to some sense of normality before the fun starts all over again.

Monster Jam is very loud, so if you want to protect your ears, please bring ear protection for you and your kids. Ear protection will be available for purchase at the concessions counter.

