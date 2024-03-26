Boise Area Counties with the Top 5 Worst Commute Times

The daily commutes from Nampa to Boise or Kuna to Boise have become a distressing journey for many Treasure Valley residents, with unpredictable traffic turning what should be a fairly quick and routine drive into a daunting, time-consuming experience.

“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get.” –Forrest Gump. Driving to Boise every day... you never know what you're going to get.

The increasing influx of people to the area has only exacerbated the situation, contributing to Idaho being labeled home to the worst drivers in America.

The drive back from Boise to cities like Kuna, Nampa, or Caldwell, can often stretch beyond an hour, subject to fluctuating traffic patterns and the occurrence of accidents, which have become all too common.

The drive home from Boise back to Kuna can be well-over an hour long sometimes, it just depends on what time I hit the roads, and whether or not there are any accidents etc. Unfortunately, there are a lot more accidents in the area, too.

Stacker made a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Idaho, where they ranked counties by the longest average commute times in 2019, although it's widely believed that conditions have worsened since then. The lingering question is: how do these commutes stack up against each other? The anticipation of updated statistics for 2023/2024 suggests that the numbers are likely to be even more staggering with the massive influx of people since 2019.

