6 Bad Driver Habits Boise Area Drivers Get Pulled Over For

In an attempt to tackle the surge of risky driving behaviors in the Treasure Valley, the Caldwell Police Department and Nampa Police Department are enhancing patrol and looking for 6 specific behaviors and traffic violations to pull people over for.

The 6 bad driver habits listed below are among the most common in the Treasure Valley, and local law enforcement is doubling down. From cutting off fellow commuters to treating red lights like suggestions, these common behaviors and and habits are regularly putting others' safety at risk.

These updates are from the Caldwell Police Department, as posted by them on Facebook:

6 Bad Driver Habits Boise Area Drivers Are Getting Pulled Over For

Cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down

Failing to stop for red lights or stop signs

Failure to yield

Weaving in and out of traffic

Changing lanes without signaling

Blocking cars that are attempting to change lanes

Of particular concern is the disproportionately high involvement of young drivers in aggressive driving incidents in the Treasure Valley, as revealed by the Idaho Office of Highway Safety—drivers aged 19 and younger are four times more likely to find themselves in the crosshairs of aggressive driving crashes. It's a strong reminder for parents to engage in candid conversations with their teenage drivers about the gravity of their actions behind the wheel.

As the Caldwell Police Department ramps up its efforts to put the brakes on these risky behaviors, they're encouraging Treasure Valley drivers to hit the brakes on bad habits and steer towards safer roads.

