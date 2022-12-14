Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids
Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
Santa's Toy Box is a program that the staff and volunteers have organized for years. Here's a history of this vital program that brings joy to needy little kids.
"Santa's Toy Box relies solely on items donated from the community. We arrange the toys and gift items into a shopping area complete with holiday decorations, music, and refreshments. Parents with a child in the hospital are invited to shop free of charge in Santa's Toy Box for every child in the family.
We accept donations of new toys, books, electronics, art supplies, wrapping paper, gift bags and supplies, and gift cards for all ages."
Here's where you can drop off your toys that make a difference for Idaho kids before Dec. 16, St. Luke's Children's Administrative Office, 209 W. Main St, Boise.
- Dec. 16, 2022, 4:30 - 7 p.m. (Open House) at the Idaho Elks Children's Pavilion, 305 E Jefferson St., Boise, First Floor
General Items for kids:
- Gift cards from places such as Target, Old Navy, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, etc.
- iTunes music cards
- New toys, books, dolls, and games (see list of appropriate suggestions below)
- Craft kits and materials that are nontoxic
- Non-violent video games for Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox (ratings should be everyone-teen)
- iPod touch/iPad
- Gaming systems
- Amazon Kindle
- CD Player/radio
- Outside sports equipment
- New DVD movies (English and Spanish)
- Books on CD
Infant Items
- Rattles
- Bouncy seats
- Mobiles
- Clothing
- Blankets
- Teethers
- Small stuffed animals with cloth eyes
- Lullaby CDs
- Crib gyms
- Any light up/musical toys
- Board/plastic books (English and Spanish)
- Blankets
Toddler Items
- Shape sorters, stacking toys
- Pop-up toys
- Push/pull toys
- Sturdy toys with few parts, such as Little People sets
- Dolls
- Cars and other vehicles with wheels
- Dinosaurs, animals
- Play cell phones
- Wooden peg puzzles
- Board books (Spanish and English)
- Fun music CDs
- Stuffed animals with cloth eyes
- Bubbles
- Balls
- Pretend kitchen items
- Chunky crayons
- Blankets
Preschool Items
- Cars and trucks
- Dinosaurs
- Farm animals
- Baby dolls
- Kitchen play items
- Puzzles
- Balls
- Medical play kit
- Fisher-Price Little People toy sets (house, farm, etc.)
- Light up/musical toys
- Super hero/action figures
- Magna Doodle
- Books
- Bubbles
- Play-Doh
- Blankets
School-age Items
- Board games
- Coloring books and crayons
- LEGO sets
- Art supplies
- Craft kits
- “I Spy” books
- Large stuffed animals
- Table-top games (air hockey, pool, etc.)
- Blankets
Teen Items
- Card, dice, and board games
- Beads for making jewelry
- Scrapbooking materials
- Stationary
- Movie passes
- Gift cards to Target, music stores, Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works, Walmart, Toys "R" Us, restaurants, iTunes, and clothing stores.
- Craft kits
- Hair accessories, brushes, nail polish, spa items, makeup, lotions, body wash (both genders)
- Hair tools (curling and flat irons, etc.)
- Sports balls
- Sportswear (BSU, NFL, etc.)
- Hunting/camo wear
- Word search and crossword puzzle books
- Adult coloring books and colored pencils
- Pajama sets, sweatshirts, scarves, hats, etc.
- Model cars, airplanes, glue, paint, etc.
- iPad, iTouch, Kindle
- Ear buds
- Décor for room
- Diaries/journals
- Yoga mats
- Purses/wallets
- Body pillows
- Backpacks
- Blankets