Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.

Santa's Toy Box is a program that the staff and volunteers have organized for years. Here's a history of this vital program that brings joy to needy little kids.

"Santa's Toy Box relies solely on items donated from the community. We arrange the toys and gift items into a shopping area complete with holiday decorations, music, and refreshments. Parents with a child in the hospital are invited to shop free of charge in Santa's Toy Box for every child in the family.

We accept donations of new toys, books, electronics, art supplies, wrapping paper, gift bags and supplies, and gift cards for all ages."

Here's where you can drop off your toys that make a difference for Idaho kids before Dec. 16, St. Luke's Children's Administrative Office, 209 W. Main St, Boise.

Dec. 16, 2022, 4:30 - 7 p.m. (Open House) at the Idaho Elks Children's Pavilion, 305 E Jefferson St., Boise, First Floor

General Items for kids:

Gift cards from places such as Target, Old Navy, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, etc.

iTunes music cards

New toys, books, dolls, and games (see list of appropriate suggestions below)

Craft kits and materials that are nontoxic

Non-violent video games for Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox (ratings should be everyone-teen)

iPod touch/iPad

Gaming systems

Amazon Kindle

CD Player/radio

Outside sports equipment

New DVD movies (English and Spanish)

Books on CD

Infant Items

Rattles

Bouncy seats

Mobiles

Clothing

Blankets

Teethers

Small stuffed animals with cloth eyes

Lullaby CDs

Crib gyms

Any light up/musical toys

Board/plastic books (English and Spanish)

Blankets

Toddler Items

Shape sorters, stacking toys

Pop-up toys

Push/pull toys

Sturdy toys with few parts, such as Little People sets

Dolls

Cars and other vehicles with wheels

Dinosaurs, animals

Play cell phones

Wooden peg puzzles

Board books (Spanish and English)

Fun music CDs

Stuffed animals with cloth eyes

Bubbles

Balls

Pretend kitchen items

Chunky crayons

Blankets

Preschool Items

Cars and trucks

Dinosaurs

Farm animals

Baby dolls

Kitchen play items

Puzzles

Balls

Medical play kit

Fisher-Price Little People toy sets (house, farm, etc.)

Light up/musical toys

Super hero/action figures

Magna Doodle

Books

Bubbles

Play-Doh

Blankets

School-age Items

Board games

Coloring books and crayons

LEGO sets

Art supplies

Craft kits

“I Spy” books

Large stuffed animals

Table-top games (air hockey, pool, etc.)

Blankets

Teen Items

Card, dice, and board games

Beads for making jewelry

Scrapbooking materials

Stationary

Movie passes

Gift cards to Target, music stores, Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works, Walmart, Toys "R" Us, restaurants, iTunes, and clothing stores.

Craft kits

Hair accessories, brushes, nail polish, spa items, makeup, lotions, body wash (both genders)

Hair tools (curling and flat irons, etc.)

Sports balls

Sportswear (BSU, NFL, etc.)

Hunting/camo wear

Word search and crossword puzzle books

Adult coloring books and colored pencils

Pajama sets, sweatshirts, scarves, hats, etc.

Model cars, airplanes, glue, paint, etc.

iPad, iTouch, Kindle

Ear buds

Décor for room

Diaries/journals

Yoga mats

Purses/wallets

Body pillows

Backpacks

Blankets

