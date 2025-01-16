Boise Area Prepares for Massive Chilly Artic Blast

For many Idahoans, this year's winter season has been a massive disappointment. Some businesses look forward to the Treasure Valley receiving several inches of snow from November to March.

Local body shops, snow blowers, snow shovellers, and other snow plowers, among others, rely on the cold, wet snow to fund side hustles or primary sources of income. Retail outlets and body shops call every snowfall white gold as accidents increase along with sales for folks experiencing snow for the first time.

This year, our area has been blessed with little to no snowfall. Thankfully, the mountain ski resorts have seen adequate snow to operate all their slopes.

Most folks would be happy with the bit of snow accumulation. However, the Gem State is dependent on snow to fuel water during the summer months. Mountain snowpack melts in the spring, filling the state's world-class reservoir system. The water is then distributed through canals, allowing farmers to irrigate their crops and the rest of us to water our lawns.

10 Must-Have Items To Keep In Your Car This Winter Just In Case You never know when you might find yourself stranded on the side of the road during the cold winter months, and these ten items could make all the difference. They might even save your life. *As Amazon Affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases.* Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

Current weather forecasts do not predict snow in our future. Though the temperatures will be dropping this weekend and early next week. Colder temperatures mean additional stresses on pets, kids, people, and vehicles.

Road conditions will be impacted by the condition known as black ice. It occurs when a thin coat of ice nearly invisible coats roadways leading to slick and dangerous conditions.

4 Ways to Protect Your Pet's Paws This Winter With the winter comes snow and all sorts of unpredictable weather in the Treasure Valley. What does this mean for our furry friends that we live with? Well, while some animals love the snow, for others it disrupts their outdoor time. Aside from that, there are dangers to cold temperatures and conditions for your animals--and especially their paws! Here are some great tips to help keep their paws in tip-top shape this winter!