Boise Area Prepares For Popular National Television Show

One of America's most-watched television shows will air its episodes filmed in Boise this week. We first told you about the filming of PBS's Antiques Roadshow last year. Apparently, it takes a long time to go from filming to airing shows through post-production.

How would one describe one of Public Broadcasting's most popular shows involving people and their trash and perspective treasures? It is a show that continues to grow viewers not only for the people involved but also for what they bring to have appraised or reviewed.

The three episodes featuring Boise's Botanical Gardens will air on Mondays beginning April 3, followed by April 10 and April 17 at 7 pm, according to a release from Idaho Public Television.

The Idaho Statesman first reported this story on Monday.

What Will The Episodes Feature?

Discoveries in Hour 1 (April 3) include center caps and a certificate from a Rolls Royce Wraith circa 1941, basketball team autographs from the 1934 All-American team, and a Maynard Dixon oil painting circa 1913. One of the items is valued at $50,000 to $80,000.

Treasures revealed in Hour 2 (April 10) include Idaho state gems and gold nuggets found in 1905, a collection of 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse trading cards, and an 1826 set of portraits attributed to artist Guilford Limner. One of them is a $20,000 to $40,000 find.

Fun appraisals in Hour 3 (April 17) include Marvel Amazing Spider-Man comics, a 1980 box of Topps basketball cards, and an Alexej von Jawlensky Meditation oil painting. One item is appraised at $50,000 to $100,000!

