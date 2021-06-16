Boise Based Baby Food Maker Is Being Sued – Here’s Why

As a young parent I remember looking at my baby and wanting to give her nothing but the best. The best parenting, the best education, the best food. My daughter was the healthiest baby and ate only organic foods for the first 3 years of her life. I would look at every label and attempt to minimize the sugar intake even when I was only feeding her organic foods. As busy parents sometimes we don't have the time to do all the research so we trust labels, this unfortunately is a reminder to not be so trusting. Nurture Inc, the maker of Happy Tot baby food bars and meals a Boise-based baby food maker is being sued and "accused of allowing potentially dangerous levels of lead to infiltrate their organic food products." according to ktvb.

“Let’s be clear: No amount of lead is safe for a child to consume, although low levels are allowed by law due to naturally occurring lead in the soil,” Attorney Vineet Dubey said in a statement. “Not warning parents of dangerous lead levels is a violation of California law, but it’s really a human rights violation. A baby food company should know lead hurts children and should never sell a product with this much lead.” Whole Foods and Target both sell Happy Tot baby food products so If you shop there please make sure that you're not feeding your baby these products until the lawsuit is settled and we have all the info.

The ktvb report says that "according to the lawsuit, one serving of Happy Tot cheese and spinach ravioli contains more than 12 times the maximum amount of lead a child can be exposed to in one day."

It's horrible to think that parents have been feeding their children these outrages amounts of lead so please pass this info along to anyone who has babies.