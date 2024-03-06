Boise Celebrates 90 Years of Photography with Special Banquet!

Boise Camera Club (BCC) gears up to celebrate 90 years of photographic excellence with a special banquet and program coming up this month.

BCC is Idaho's oldest camera club founded in 1934, and they're inviting the community to join them in commemorating 90 years of photographic excellence. The celebration will take the form of a special banquet and program at The Riverside Hotel in Garden City, Idaho, on Thursday, March 28th, 2024, from 5:30-9:30pm. More details below!

The event promises an enriching experience for attendees, featuring 2 distinguished keynote speakers.

Photo Credit: duChemin Photo Credit: duChemin loading...

Don Johnson, an award-winning fine art, portrait, and architectural photographer, will share his insights on "The Timeless Essence of Photographic Excellence: Past, Present, and Prescient." Johnson, who is also the Assistant Superintendent for the Photography Department of the Western Idaho Fair, will use the theme "90 Years of Photographic Excellence" as a creative springboard for his thought-provoking talk.

Adding a global perspective to the celebration, world-renowned photographer and best-selling author David duChemin will present a virtual lecture titled "The Heart of the Photograph." DuChemin's exclusive pre-recorded session is designed for photography enthusiasts seeking to elevate their work to the next level. Accompanied by award-winning photographs from around the world, this presentation will highlight 10 powerful ideas for creating more engaging photographs.

attachment-duChemin-Sample04 loading...

Tickets for the banquet and program are available for $37.50 for BCC members, $45 for students, and $55 for the general public. As seating is limited, reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals can secure their tickets here.

The Boise Camera Club, recognized by the Photographic Society of America for its continuous 66-year membership, meets weekly in Meridian, Idaho. For more information about the club and a calendar of events, visit www.boisecameraclub.org.

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Monster Jam is Coming Back to Nampa! 20+. Pictures from Last Year Gallery Credit: Parker Kane