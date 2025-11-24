Having spent a week in a parking lot, I've made a few observations I'd like to share with you. It amazes me how dangerous it is to walk from your vehicle, large or small, to get to and from work or a store. Idahoans are known for their patience and caring, except when it comes to parking lot behavior.

Lesson Number One: Idahoans drive way too fast in parking lots. Whether it's a small car or a big truck, people are speeding in parking lots. One has to wonder why both men and women feel compelled to floor it in close, confined spaces populated by families. We lost a few folks over the years who thought they had the right of way.

Lesson Number Two: Pedestrians need to fear for their lives in parking lots. Most folks in the West are happy and friendly, who give others the right to do so when possible. However, it's not uncommon for people not to look both ways when crossing the street or parking lot. How many times have you seen people walk in front of your vehicle without looking?

Lesson Number Three: Vehicles are way too loud, driven by inconsiderate people. Whatever happened to a responsible noise ordinance in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell? Have your ears been victimized by loud trucks, motorcycles, and cars? For some reason, obnoxious people want to let you know they have a noisy vehicle.

Idaho is a state that prides itself on its people respecting others. However, the actions of so many in parking lots and on the roads have turned Idaho into a 2025 of Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome.

