Boise Hotel Cancels Event Featuring George Zimmerman

A dramatic outcry online from citizens in the Treasure Valley has resulted in one Boise hotel to cancel an event, apologize, and commit to making sure steps will be taken in the future to prevent anything like this from happening again.

You may recognize the name "George Zimmerman"--a Florida man who in 2012 fatally shot and killed Trayvon Martin--a Black teenager that was unarmed. The news story was heard around the world and immediately started a greater conversation when it comes to racism in America.

Since Zimmerman was found not guilty, having claimed self defense, not much is heard about the man.

An organization out of Washington state, however, wanted to bring him to speak in Boise at the Riverside Hotel--where tickets to attend were upwards of $4,000. Yes, that is PER ticket. The event bragged that if you have ever wanted to know the truth of "what really happened" that night Trayvon Martin was killed, this Boise event was for you--to hear it from Zimmerman himself.

Once word got out about this event, hundreds if not thousands of Idahoans called on the Riverside Hotel to do something about this event. It did not take long for the hotel to cancel the event and share that Zimmerman was not welcome at The Riverside Hotel and added that they are "unequivocally opposed to providing George Zimmerman a platform"

You can see their statement, below:



After the statement was released by the Riverside Hotel here in Boise, many online jumped in to thank the hotel for taking the steps they have, and committing to steps moving forward:

