Boise in America’s Top 10 for Most Affordable Fall Vacations

How lucky are we to live in Boise? This Treasure Valley area repeatedly makes top ten lists for having “the best in the nation” in loads of different categories, and it’s evident that more people than ever before — from all over the country and even the world — are moving to or visiting Boise.

However, this year, Boise has made a global mark, catching the attention of travelers worldwide. The Travel, an international travel publication, recognized Boise as one of the top 10 super affordable fall vacation spots.

This recognition isn't surprising, given Boise's unique blend of affordability and natural beauty. There's an array of outdoor activities, from mountain biking and rafting to hiking, making it a one-stop destination for travel and adventure enthusiasts — and you can usually bank on having great weather, too.

Beyond outdoor adventures, Boise's fall charm extends to watching breathtaking sunsets and exploring the many vibrant public markets and events going on within our communities.

Whether you're a visitor or a local, here's your reminder that this is the perfect time to explore all that Boise has to offer. Keep scrolling for more exciting fall activities, things to do this time of year with your dogs, and even discovering every Spirit Halloween store in the area.

Plus, awesome costume ideas for your kids, and Boise's best spooky attractions!

