Boise Wants To Help Community Honor Larry Gebert

The city of Boise has not forgotten beloved KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert who passed away this year. Larry was a force of nature promoting nonprofits every morning, volunteering to make a difference, providing accurate and dependable weather information, and most importantly, an outstanding family man.

A look back at our friend Larry Gebert over his years of community service.

Next Saturday is Larry Gebert Day in Boise and the state of Idaho. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean declared that day upon Larry's death to honor his philanthropy work. Idaho Governor Brad Little also said that June 25th would be Larry Gebert Day for the state of Idaho.

In a recent press release, Boise Mayor McLean shared her thoughts about remembering Larry. "Larry Gebert spent his life and career helping those in need in our community," said Mayor McLean. "Let's do our part to make sure Larry's legacy of giving continues for generations to come."

The city offers citizens an opportunity to follow in Larry's footsteps by helping several local nonprofits on June 25th. Zoo Boise, Morris Hill Cemetary, and Boise Urban Garden School are three nonprofits looking for volunteers. You can sign up to make a difference and honor our friend Larry by clicking the link here.

Larry Gebert passed away from a heart attack on April 1st of this year while surrounded by his family. Larry was a tireless advocate who dedicated most of his life to promoting nonprofits such as the Boise Rescue Mission, Meals on Wheels, and the Make A Wish Foundation. Idahoans always found comfort in his presence and command of so many events. All of us miss him to this day.

