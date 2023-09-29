Boise: LDS Church Announces New Hymns & Big Updates to Old Songs

Exciting news for the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Boise — the highly anticipated new hymnbook, "Hymns—for Home and Church," is on its way. However, the wait feels like eternity because it won't fully be available until the end of 2026, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Newsroom.

Though, members of the church are saying this musical addition will be worth the wait.

Here's why it matters: This hymnbook, available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French (with more languages to follow), will include not only songs for adults but also children's songs.

Plus, it's been reported to also include older songs that have been revised to be more modern, relevant, and inclusive. This has long been a question for those in the church, and for people who are not members — why are the songs so old and not current?

This is a big deal, as the decision to update the music like this is a departure from "tradition," representing an opportunity for the LDS community to explore more diverse music within their faith. It's a chance to celebrate Christ's life in different ways and gain a deeper understanding of the Gospel.

With The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint's next General Conference this weekend, many are wondering if church officials will talk about this new hymnbook. There is apparently a digital version with some of the new songs that will be released in early 2024.

The October General Conference is Saturday, Sept. 30th, and Sunday, Oct. 1st. The general sessions are played as 5, 2-hour sessions throughout the weekend.

10 Totally Ridiculous Myths About Idaho Mormons & Latter-day Saints When you live in Idaho or really anywhere in the Pacific Northwest, you hear lots of ridiculous theories and ideas about Mormons; especially when it comes to what people think they can and can't do.

But far be it from us to speak on behalf of a religion we don't belong to! Instead, we looked to advice from Jim Harmer , a Latter-day Saint who doesn't take himself or these silly myths too seriously!

Scroll on to check out a list of the most popular myths about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints! Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela

Back in Boise Like He Never Left: A Look at Mark Wahlberg's Visit It hasn't even been 6 months since Mark was here in Boise--today, he was back! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane